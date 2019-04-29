Less than 3% voting in J&K's Anantnag (9 a.m.)

Less than 3 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 9 a.m. on Monday in the second phase of polls in and Kashmir's seat, an said.

Voting began at 7 a.m. in district's four assembly segments -- Noorabad, Devsar, and Homshalibugh.

At the Laram polling station in Homshalibugh, voting was delayed for 40 minutes due to a faulty (EVM) which poll authorities said was being replaced.

A total of 433 polling stations have been set up at 244 locations.

There are 3,45,486 voters in the district. Twenty-one polling stations have been set up for over 3,000 migrants voters in Udhampur, and

As a precautionary measure, have been suspended in the south areas.

between Baramulla and Banihal have also been cancelled for the day.

There are 18 candidates in the fray in this constituency, but the main contest is between Mehbooba Mufti of the People's (PDP), of and Justice (Retired) Hasnain Masoodi of the National Conference (NC).

has fielded Sofi Yusuf and the People's Conference (PC), Choudhary In addition, there is a lone woman candidate, who is contesting as an Independent.

For the first time in the electoral history of the state, a non-local, Shams Khwaja, a from is also in the fray.

Voting will end at 4 p.m.

--IANS

sq/ksk

