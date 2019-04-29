14 held in Haryana for gambling; Rs 13.75 lakh recovered

The (CIA) of Police has arrested 14 persons under Gambling Act and recovered Rs 13.75 as stake money from them, a police said on Monday.

The racket was busted at a resort near Moriwala area in district Sirsa, the said.

He said that after receiving a tip-off about the gambling activities, a team of (CIA) conducted a raid at OHM Resort and nabbed 14 persons involved in gambling from two locations.

"The stake money of Rs 13.75 was also seized by the police," he said.

"While Rs 801,500 were recovered from a people, the other six persons were arrested with a stake money of Rs 573,500," he added.

A case under Gambling Act was registered against them.

