14% voting recorded in Rajasthan LS polls (10 a.m.)

Fourteen per cent voting was recorded in on Monday in the first three hours of polling to the state's 12 constituencies in the fifth phase of the elections, according to officials.

Voting began at 7 a.m. for the Shri Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli Dholpur, and seats.

As of 10 a.m., the highest voter turnout was recorded in Rural (15.56 per cent), while the lowest was in (12.54 per cent).

Ganganagar recorded 15.43 per cent while the turnout in Bikaner, Churu, Sikar, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, and was between 13 and 14 per cent.

A total of 134 candidates are in fray on these seats which include 12 women while around 2.30 crore voters are using their right to vote, said

has the highest number of candidates, while the lowest was reported in the parliamentary seat.

cast his vote at a polling booth in the capital Jaipur on Monday morning. He was accompanied by his wife

An Olympian silver medallist and a two-time Commonwealth gold medallist in shooting, Rathore, is the sitting from the Jaipur Rural seat.

He is in the fray against Congress' Krishna Poonia, who is herself a 2010 Commonwealth gold medallist discus thrower. She is also a first-time sitting MLA from Sadulpur in district.

Polling will continue till 6 p.m.

--IANS

nks/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)