142 candidates file nominations in Haryana so far

On the penultimate day of filing nominations in Haryana, 86 nominations were filed by 64 candidates on Monday, an said.

This has taken the total number of those in the fray for the 10 Lok Sabha seats to 142, said.

Notable leaders who filed nomination papers on Monday included former Union from Ambala, sitting Deepinder Singh Hooda from Rohtak, former Bhajan Lal's grandson fron Hisar, former from (all Congress), former from and sitting from Sonipat (all BJP) and sitting MP from Sirsa(Indian National Lok Dal).

All 10 candidates of the ruling have now filed their nomination papers, said.

The last date for filing of nominations is Tuesday (April 23).

Former Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who has been fielded by the for the Sonipat Lok Sabha seat, will file his nomination papers on Tuesday.

Polling in all 10 seats in will be held on May 12. Multi-cornered contests are likely to be held on all 10 seats.

The main contest in the state is among the BJP, Congress, the INLD and the new alliance of (JJP) and the (AAP).

