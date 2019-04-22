23 MPs in 3rd phase had below 75% attendance in LS

-
ALSO READ
EC set to announce Lok Sabha election schedule
LS polls: NCP announces first list of candidates, Supriya Sule to contest from Baramati
NCP announces first list of candidates; Supriya Sule to contest from Baramati
Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule files nomination from Baramati
It was BJP govt which gave Padma Vibhushan to Pawar: Sule
-
As 117 Lok Sabha constituencies go to the polls on Tuesday, a look at the data on the sitting MPs' participation in the Parliament shows that 23 out of the 76 candidates contesting elections in the third phase had lower than 75 per cent attendance.
Those who attended most number of sessions in the Lok Sabha included Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members Kirit Premjibhai Solanki (Ahmedabad) and Ramesh Chandappa Jigajinagi (Bijapur) with 97 per cent attendance, according to data shared by PRS Legislative Research.
Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Supriya Sule (Baramati), Congress candidates Abhijit Mukherjee (Jangipur) and V.S. Ugrappa (Bellary), and the BJP's Anant Kumar Hegde (Uttara Kannada) recorded 96 per cent attendance.
On the other hand, NCP's Satara MP Udyanraje Pratapsinhmaharaj Bhonsle attended the least number of sessions (27 per cent), followed by Congress' Chikkodi MP Prakash Babanna Hukkeri (34 per cent).
A total of 18 sitting MPs attended over 90 per cent of sessions, out of which 12 were from the BJP, four from the Congress, and one each from the NCP and Biju Janata Dal (BJD).
In terms of questions asked in the Lok Sabha, Supriya Sule was the most active member with 1,181 queries. She participated in 149 debates and moved 22 private members' bills.
Four MPs, including NCP's Bhonsle, BJP's K.C. Patel (Valsad) and Congress' Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury (Maldaha South) and V.S. Ugrappa (Chalakudy) asked no questions in the Parliament.
--IANS
vv/arm
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU