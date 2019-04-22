23 MPs in 3rd phase had below 75% attendance in LS

As 117 constituencies go to the polls on Tuesday, a look at the data on the sitting MPs' participation in the Parliament shows that 23 out of the 76 candidates contesting elections in the third phase had lower than 75 per cent attendance.

Those who attended most number of sessions in the included members (Ahmedabad) and with 97 per cent attendance, according to data shared by PRS Legislative Research.

Nationalist Party's (NCP) Supriya Sule (Baramati), candidates and (Bellary), and the BJP's Anant Kumar Hegde (Uttara Kannada) recorded 96 per cent attendance.

On the other hand, NCP's attended the least number of sessions (27 per cent), followed by Congress' (34 per cent).

A total of 18 sitting MPs attended over 90 per cent of sessions, out of which 12 were from the BJP, four from the Congress, and one each from the NCP and

In terms of questions asked in the Lok Sabha, Supriya Sule was the most active member with 1,181 queries. She participated in 149 debates and moved 22 private members' bills.

Four MPs, including NCP's Bhonsle, BJP's (Valsad) and Congress' (Maldaha South) and (Chalakudy) asked no questions in the Parliament.

