15 security personnel injured in Jharkhand IED blast

At least 15 security personnel were injured when Maoists detonated an (IED) in on Tuesday, police said.

The IED hit a vehicle of the security personnel while they were on patrol duty in the forest area of Rai in district.

After the blast, Maoist guerrillas started firing at the security forces.

The injured personnel were airlifted to Ranchi for treatment.

"The IED had been planted to influence the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. The security personnel were returning after patrolling when the blast took place," of Police told the media.

