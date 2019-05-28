Security forces begin search operation in Pulwama

Security forces started a cordon and search operation in Kareemabad village of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday.
After receiving specific information about the presence of militants, security forces started a cordon and search operation in Kareemabad village in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, police sources said.
Reports from the village said a large number of security forces are carrying out the door-to-door search operation to flush out the hiding militants.
Meanwhile, minor clashes between the village's youths and the security forces have erupted in the area during the search operation.
