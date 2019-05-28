20 injured, including children in Japan knife attack

Nearly 20 people, including 16 school children were injured after a man went on a stabbing rampage in City, south of Japan's capital on Tuesday.

The local fire department rushed to the spot at around 7:45 a.m. local time following the knife attack, which occurred in a residential area near in City, reported.

According to the latest reports, of the some 20 people who were stabbed in the frenzied attack, 16 of them were children of age.

The police said that two adults and one child showed no vital signs following the attack.

The suspect, believed to be in his 40s or 50s, has been taken into custody. Police said that the attacker has also injured himself.

According to the police, the suspect, who stabbed himself in the shoulder and neck, was unconscious.

Police retrieved two knives from the scene of the attack.

