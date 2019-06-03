1st all-electric police car hits Australia roads

Australia's first all-electric car hit the roads in the state of on Monday, one of the first jurisdictions in the world to take the landmark step.

The fully electric ' Model X' will perform highway operational duties as part of a feasibility study into using more 'intelligent vehicles' for policing, reported.

"This vehicle is unlike any other has ever had in its fleet and could well be the future of road policing in this state, country and the world," said.

"Our Highway cars are equipped with cutting-edge technology and this car gives us the opportunity to investigate having these technologies in a fully integrated which has the potential of streamlining the road policing effort."

are working with engineers from Tesla, the US automotive and company, to integrate directly into the vehicle's onboard system, hopefully giving officers a more intuitive and easier to use interface.

