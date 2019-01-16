2 gangsters arrested in Delhi

The Delhi Police has arrested two gangsters of a notorious criminal gang who were going to commit a robbery in the national capital, a police officer said on Tuesday.
Rajat Parashar, 24, and Sandeep Gahlot, 25 -- residents of west Delhi's Najafgarh and Kakrola villages, respectively -- were arrested on Monday night from south Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, when they came on a bike to execute the crime.
"Police team got a tipoff that two members of Ashok Pradhan gang would visit Vasant Kunj area for executing some criminal act. When police saw a suspected bike without any number plate and challenged them, they tried to flee. They were intercepted and overpowered," Deputy Commissioner of Police Devender Arya said.
"During interrogation, Gahlot said he had been involved in a case of supplying drugs and mobiles in Gurugram's Bhondsi jail. The accused worked for Ashok Pradhan and used to collect extortion money from people operating illegal gambling in various parts of Delhi," Arya said.
