2 gangsters arrested in Delhi

The Police has arrested two gangsters of a notorious criminal gang who were going to commit a robbery in the national capital, a said on Tuesday.

Rajat Parashar, 24, and Sandeep Gahlot, 25 -- residents of west Delhi's Najafgarh and Kakrola villages, respectively -- were arrested on Monday night from south Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, when they came on a bike to execute the

"Police team got a tipoff that two members of gang would visit Vasant Kunj area for executing some criminal act. When police saw a suspected bike without any number plate and challenged them, they tried to flee. They were intercepted and overpowered," of Arya said.

"During interrogation, Gahlot said he had been involved in a case of supplying drugs and mobiles in The accused worked for and used to collect extortion money from people operating illegal gambling in various parts of Delhi," Arya said.

