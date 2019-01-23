Drake, Odell Beckham Jr. sued over nightclub attack

Rapper and Jr. have been sued over an alleged nightclub attack.

According to tmz.com, a man named has claimed that and assaulted him at the here on March 24, 2018.

Sipes said he was there to see his girlfriend Sommer Ray, who was in the VIP section of the club, talking to Drake, OBJ and Kourtney Kardashian's ex,

As he was attempting to enter the restroom, he said he was attacked by Younes Bendjima, along with members of and Beckham's entourage.

The complainant told the publication that he was suffering from "extreme mental anguish and physical pain" and continues to pay medical bills.

Sipes is suing Drake, and Bendjima as well as the club for not providing adequate security.

--IANS

sim/rb/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)