Reported mass migrant drowning off Libya shocks UN agency

Geneva, Jan 23 (IANS/AKI) The has expressed "alarm" over the 170 people who reportedly drowned off over the weekend, urging greater rescue efforts in the and a halt to migrant returns to the chaos-wracked country.

"UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is watching with increasing alarm the situation on the Mediterranean, where over the past few days we have seen two shipwrecks, numerous other rescue incidents, a merchant vessel disembarking rescued individuals to Libya, and reports that the Libyan itself has been unable to respond to incidents within its designated search and rescue region of the because of shortages of fuel," the agency said.

A vessel with 117 people on board reportedly sank off on Friday, and the second in waters between and with 53 on board, UNHCR said. Only a handful of survivors were rescued from the shipwrecks, according to the reports.

UNHCR said 4,507 people have crossed to by sea this year "despite bitter cold and great danger" - more than double the the number arriving in the same period of 2018.

The agency also said it must be given access to protection and assistance for migrants in countries of asylum and be allowed to find alternative routes for refugees in trying to cross to

Migrants who do not have a valid claim to asylum or other forms of international protection must be swiftly helped to return home, the statement said.

--IANS/AKI

mr/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)