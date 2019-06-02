2 killed, 24 injured in serial bomb blasts in Kabul

Two persons were killed and 24 others injured as serial bomb blasts rocked on Sunday, an said.

The first explosion occurred at 7.50 a.m. when a bomb attached to a minibus was detonated on a street in western Kabul, a of the told news.

The second and third blasts followed in the same area.

Two reporters and five members of the security forces who had come to the area following the first explosion were among the wounded.

No group has claimed responsibility for the incident.

