Business Standard

2 killed, 24 injured in serial bomb blasts in Kabul

IANS  |  Kabul 

Two persons were killed and 24 others injured as serial bomb blasts rocked Kabul on Sunday, an official said.

The first explosion occurred at 7.50 a.m. when a bomb attached to a minibus was detonated on a street in western Kabul, a spokesman of the Interior Affairs Ministry told Efe news.

The second and third blasts followed in the same area.

Two reporters and five members of the security forces who had come to the area following the first explosion were among the wounded.

No group has claimed responsibility for the incident.

--IANS

pg/mr

First Published: Sun, June 02 2019. 20:14 IST

