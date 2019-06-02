1 killed in serial bomb blasts in Kabul

One person was killed and 11 others were injured after serial bomb blasts rocked on Sunday, an Afghan said.

The first blast occurred at 7.50 a.m. after a bomb struck a running bus in Police District 5, of told

"The targeted bus was carrying lecturers and staff members. One person was killed and 10 injured in the incident," the said.

The second and third blasts came after police, rescue team, people and reporters arrived at the site of the first explosion. One was among the injured, he said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the incident yet.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)