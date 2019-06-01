JUST IN
5 Kashmiri youths give up arms, return to families

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Five Kashmiri youths gave up arms and returned to their families on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said.

They surrendered before the police on Saturday morning.

"The youths had joined different militant outfits and it was because of the efforts of their families and the police that they returned to lead a normal life," an officer said.

Their identities have not been disclosed for security reasons.

First Published: Sat, June 01 2019.

