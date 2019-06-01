5 Kashmiri youths give up arms, return to families

Five Kashmiri youths gave up arms and returned to their families on Saturday in and Kashmir's district, police said.

They surrendered before the police on Saturday morning.

"The youths had joined different militant outfits and it was because of the efforts of their families and the police that they returned to lead a normal life," an said.

Their identities have not been disclosed for security reasons.

