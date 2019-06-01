Owaisi slams minister for calling Hyderabad 'safe zone' for terror

on Saturday slammed Union of State for Home G. Kishan for his statement that is a "safe zone for terrorists".

The MP termed the minister's remarks irresponsible and said it was unfortunate that he has stooped so low.

Kishan Reddy, who was elected from Secunderabad, one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in city, had said on Friday that Hyderabad had become safe zone for terrorists as any terror incident in the country would have a link to the city.

Talking to reporters, Owaisi asked Kishan to spell out as to how many written advisories were sent by the (NIA), the (IB) and the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) to the during last five years that Hyderabad had become safe heaven for terrorists.

The (AIMIM) chief also said for the last five years, there was complete peace in Hyderabad as no communal riots broke out in the city and all religious festivals passed off peacefully.

Owaisi, who was re-elected to Lok Sabha from Hyderabad for fourth consecutive term, said out that the city is also the second major exporter of after Bengaluru.

"The statement shows how much they hate and Hyderabad. They don't want to see the state and the city grow because major companies are investing here due to the efforts of K. Chandrashekhar Rao," he said.

Owaisi said that such statements from BJP leaders are not unexpected as "wherever they see a Muslim, they think he is terrorist".

He clained the BJP was following a "theory of confusion" as says one thing while his ministers, leaders of BJP, VHP, other organizations and say something else.

Recalling that after Modi first became Prime Minister, they started with "Love Jihad", he said that "this was followed by "Ghar Wapsi", mob lynching, excesses on Dalits and now they were speaking of safe zone for terrorists".

After Modi took as the for the second term, series of hate crimes against Muslims occurred in Gurugram, and Madhya Pradesh, he added.

"Mere lip service will not help. You have to practically discharge your constitutional responsibility," he said on Modi's call to end fear among minorities.

On BJP leaders setting the goal of coming to power in in next elections, Owaisi said the state under the leadership of Chandrashekhar Rao was making all-round progress and it believed in the composite culture. "RSS and BJP leaders will not succeed in their efforts," he said.

