At least 2 killed, 4 injured in shooting at North Carolina university

At least two people were killed and at least four others wounded in a shooting on the campus of University of (UNC) in Charlotte, North Carolina, police said.

The incident happened when an unidentified man, armed with a pistol, shot a total of six people on the campus, quoted as saying to reporters.

Of those six, two were killed, while three suffered critical injuries with the fourth being treated for non-life threatening injuries, Baker said.

The university police received a call about an assailant, who "had shot several students" and took an immediate action. The suspect has been taken into custody, the said.

Earlier, the university, in a series of tweets, informed that shots were reported near its

"Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately," the university tweeted.

"Campus lockdown continues. Remain in a safe location," it said in another tweet.

