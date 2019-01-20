2 killed in French ski resort fire

At least two people were killed and four others seriously injured on Sunday in a fire at a in the French Alps, authorities said.

The blaze broke out at around 4.30 a.m. on the third and fourth floors of an accommodation complex for seasonal workers in Courchevel, a popular ski destination located near France's border with Switzerland, reports news.

"The building has been completely evacuated, those injured are being looked after by emergency services," said authorities in Savoie, the department where the ski town is located.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The blaze has been doused.

--IANS

ksk/mr

