25% polling recorded in Assam LS polls (2nd Lead)

Twenty-five per cent votes were cast in the first three hours of polling in Assam's five constituencies, election officials said.

The average polling percentage stood at 25 per cent at 11 a.m.

Tezpur constituency recorded the highest at 28 per cent while Kaliabar came in second with 26 per cent followed by Jorhat (25 per cent), Dibrugarh (24 per cent) Lakhimpur (22 per cent).

A total of 41 candidates are in the fray in the five of the 14 seats in in this first phase of

Voting started at 7 a.m. across 9,574 polling stations. A total of 76,03,458 people are eligible to vote till 5 p.m.

voted in Dibrugarh on Thursday morning.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate for the Jorhat constituency Topon Kumar Gogoi voted at a polling station at Sonari and appealed to the people of all sections to exercise their franchise.

Of the 9,574 polling stations, 201 are reserved for women.

The has deployed 180 companies of security personnel.

