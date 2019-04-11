Her vote deleted, Apollo Vice Chairperson fumes

Shobhana Kamineni, of Apollo Hospitals, on Thursday said she felt cheated after she found her name deleted from the voter list at the polling booth here.

Shobhana said she was travelling abroad and came back to to cast her vote at the same polling booth where she had exercise her electoral right for the elections in December.

"This is the worst day for me as an Indian citizen. I came to the booth and I was told my vote is deleted," she said in an video message. "Am I not a Indian citizen? Am I not counted in this country? Is not my vote important?" wondered.

The former (CII) said that the deletion of her name from the voter list was a crime against her as a citizen.

--IANS

spk/rtp/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)