CBI summons IPS officer in Narada sting footage case

The Central Bureu of Investigation on Wednesday summoned S.M.H. Mirza, who was named in an FIR lodged by the agency along with a dozen senior leaders of Trinamool Congress, in the Narada sting footage case.

"Summons have been sent to Mirza to appear before our officers in connection with the Narada case," a CBI told IANS over phone.

The spokesperson, however, did not confirm the date on which the IPS ofificer has been asked to appear.

However, it was learnt from other sources that he would appear on Thursday for questioning by the federal agency sleuths.

The CBI had earlier quizzed Mirza in June, 2017, relating to his role in the case.

Mirza, the former of Police of West Bengal's (the undivided) Burdwan district, was purportedly seen receiving cash in the footage and according to the Narada news website, described himself as a "key person who collects funds for the Trinamool Congress".

CBI sources said Mirza has been summoned for the second time in view of fresh information received by the sleuths over the past few months.

The central investigation agency lodged an FIR on April 17, 2017 against 13 people, including several state ministers, MPs of state ruling party and Mirza, a month after the Calcutta High Court's order to conduct a preliminary inquiry in the Narada sting footage case.

The CBI later registered an FIR after the preliminary inquiry revealed prima facie material for registration of a regular case relating to criminal conspiracy to commit a crime (IPC 120B) and under several provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CBI sleuths have already questioned a number of MLAs, MPs, state ministers in relation to the case.

The controversy erupted in election-bound in March 2016 when Narada News portal uploaded video footage purportedly showing the Trinamool leaders receiving money in exchange for promising favours to a fictitious company.

--IANS

ssp/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)