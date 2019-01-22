24 killed in Pakistan bus crash fire

At least 24 people were killed when a bus in burst into flames after crashing with a truck on Monday, officials said.

The bus carrying dozens of passengers was heading from the southern city of to district, when it crashed in district.

"We have recovered 24 bodies from the vehicle. All of them were burned," in district, Shabir Mengal, told AFP.

"The bus is very hot from the inside, we are taking out bodies slowly." official also confirmed the crash and said a rescue operation was underway.

Deadly traffic accidents are very common in owing to reckless driving and the bad condition of roads.

Every year hundreds of people lose their lives in traffic related incidents in the country.

