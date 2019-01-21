3.18 cr people registered in final Odisha voters list

A total of 3,18,00,787 people have been registered in Odisha's final voters list for this year's Assembly and elections, a said on Monday.

According to the state's (CEO) Surendra Kumar, the list comprises 1.63 crore males, 1.54 crore females and 2,932 transgender voters.

A total of 6,50,365 names have been deleted for various reasons, he added.

The gender ratio indicates that while there were 939 females to 1,000 males in the 2018 draft voter list, the number of female voters increased to 946 for every thousand male electors this year.

Similarly, the number of young electors in the age group of 18-19 has also increased.

Kumar said there were 35,896 polling stations in the 2018 roll, whereas this number has increased to 37,606 this year.

