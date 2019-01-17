EC directs probe into 'fake news' of LS polls schedule; CEO office writes to city police

The on Thursday directed the (CEO) to ask the city police to investigate the "fake news" of poll schedule being circulated on

The has also been asked to seek action against unnamed persons and entities under relevant laws to prevent rumour-mongering, official sources said here.

The has been circulating on networks like and for the past one week.

The office of the Thursday issued a letter to the Police, asking it to investigate the matter and take "immediate necessary action".

"It is brought to your kind notice that related to the schedule of 2019, has been found in circulation



on various platforms like Facebook, etc." the letter reads.

The office said the publication of such "fake news" is causing severe confusion to the public, thereby creating "public nuisance and mischief".

"Accordingly, I am directed to request you to investigate the matter and take immediate necessary actions against unnamed persons and entities under relevant laws," it said.

The action taken in this regard "may be informed to the undersigned for perusal of CEO, Delhi and onwards submission to the Election Commission," the letter, written by a senior official, said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)