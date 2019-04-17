39 killed as rain wreaks havoc across Pakistan

At least 39 people were killed and 135 injured as rain continued to wreak havoc across Pakistan, the said on Wednesday.

At least 80 houses were damaged as torrential rain lashed Pakistan's Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces, Geo News reported citing authorities.

In the last 24 hours, the recorded 57mm rain in Islamabad, 24mm rain in Rawalpindi, 43mm rain in Lahore, 40mm in and 16mm in Peshawar, the report said.

Authorities warned of more widespread dust-thunderstorms and rain accompanied by gusty winds in Punjab, and KP.

on Tuesday said that the country's province was the worst-hit in the rains which hit earlier this week.

Several incidents of roof and wall collapse were reported in many areas. Trees and signboards were also uprooted by gusty winds in and

Several children were injured when the wall of a school collapsed in earlier this week. In a separate incident in the city, several prisoners were injured when a tree fell on a van carrying them.

Rainwater inundated several low-lying houses and roads, disrupting road traffic. Several water drainages also sprang, creating a flood in adjoining areas and washing away vehicles and mud houses.

--IANS

soni/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)