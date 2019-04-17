Pleasant Wednesday in Delhi, light rain expected

It was a pleasant Wednesday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature dropping three notches to 19 degrees Celsius due to light rains and thunderstorm during the night.
On Tuesday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 20.5 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average.
The rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours till 8 a.m. was 1 mm, the weather office said.
"There would be generally cloudy sky with possibility of dust storm and thunderstorm with light rain accompanied with dusty wind on Wednesday," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.
The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.
The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 65 per cent.
