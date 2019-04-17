Pleasant Wednesday in Delhi, light rain expected

It was a pleasant Wednesday morning in the national capital with the minimum dropping three notches to 19 degrees due to light rains and thunderstorm during the night.

On Tuesday, the minimum was recorded at 20.5 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average.

The rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours till 8 a.m. was 1 mm, the office said.

"There would be generally cloudy sky with possibility of dust storm and thunderstorm with light rain accompanied with dusty wind on Wednesday," an (IMD) said.

The maximum is expected to hover around 30 degrees

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 65 per cent.

--IANS

rak/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)