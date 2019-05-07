4 policemen killed in Afghan bombing

Four police officers including a district police chief were killed in a bomb blast in Afghanistan's Laghman province on Tuesday, officials said.
"Alingar district police Chief Colonel Harif Saadat was martyred together with three police officers following an improvised explosive device attack in Miskinabad locality of Alingar," the provincial government said in a statement cited by Xinhua news agency.
Two police officers were wounded and a police vehicle was destroyed in the attack which occurred at midday, the statement added.
The injured police personnel did not suffer life-threatening wounds, officials said.
The government statement blamed the Taliban for the attack.
