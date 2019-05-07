4 policemen killed in Afghan bombing

Four police officers including a were killed in a bomb blast in Afghanistan's province on Tuesday, officials said.

" was martyred together with three police officers following an improvised explosive device attack in Miskinabad locality of Alingar," the said in a statement cited by

Two police officers were wounded and a police vehicle was destroyed in the attack which occurred at midday, the statement added.

The injured police personnel did not suffer life-threatening wounds, officials said.

The government statement blamed the for the attack.

--IANS

soni/

