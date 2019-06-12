4 students killed after toilet roof collapses in Nepal

Four students died when the roof of a school toilet collapsed in Nepal's district on Tuesday, authorities said on Wednesday.

The incident took place when the roof of the toilet at the collapsed in Naugadh rural municipality of the district, some 500 km west of the capital city Kathmandu, reported

"We have recovered four bodies of children from the incident site," a said.

The victims were between five years with 10 years old, the said.

It took at least three hours to conduct the rescue operations, the added.

--IANS

