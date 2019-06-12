Gurugram: Iraqi doctor arrested over mysterious deaths of pet dogs

Police on Tuesday arrested an Iraqi-origin doctor in connection with the mysterious deaths of his two dogs, who died after falling from the eighth floor of a high-rise building in Sector 65 here.

"We have leads against the accused, The matter is under investigation," said police, who arrested the accused on the basis of a CCTV footage.

The incident came to light on Monday morning when two society residents and Geeta Samridhi, who were on a morning walk, spotted a puppy falling off the multi-storey Emaar Emerald housing society complex. It died on the spot.

The women immediately alerted the security guards and caretakers of the society.

Meanwhile, another fell off the building and died on the spot.

When security personnel reached the eighth floor to enquire about the incident, the doctor, who is practising in a prominent private hospital in Gurugram, misbehaved with them, said a of the housing complex.

The caretakers of the building then informed about the incident to the police and an NGO, Ummid for

"We have received a written complaint against an Iraqi-national doctor named who allegedly threw two dogs from his flat's balcony. The complaint was given by an NGO," said Shukrapal, SHO of Sector 65 police station.

"We are scanning the CCTV footage of the condominium to ascertain what exactly happened," he added.

has denied the allegations. He said the dogs were in the balcony of his flat and he did not know how they disappeared from there.

