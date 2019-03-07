JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

26 injured, 5 critically, in Jammu grenade attack

Congress getting high TRPs in Pakistani TVs: Jaitley

Business Standard

4-year-old girl raped in Uttarakhand

IANS  |  Dehradun 

A four-year-old girl was raped by a juvenile relative in Uttarakhand's Tehri district, police said on Thursday.

The assault on Wednesday left the child bleeding and the family members rushed her to the Doon Hospital in Dehradun without informing the police.

Doctors refused to admit her claiming no FIR had been registered.

Senior police officials who rushed to the hospital asked the doctors to provide immediate treatment to the child.

The victim was discharged after treatment, said Director General of Police Ashok Kumar. Her condition is out of danger, he said.

Kumar said he had sought a report on whether doctors indeed refused to admit the child. "If they did that, strong action will be taken against them," he said.

--IANS

str/rtp/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, March 07 2019. 14:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements