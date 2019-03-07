JUST IN
Business Standard

Omar condemns thrashing of Kashmiri vendors in Lucknow

IANS  |  Srinagar 

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday condemned the thrashing of Kashmiri vendors in Lucknow.

"Nothing will do more damage to the idea of India in Jammu and Kashmir than videos like these," he said in a series of tweets along with the video post.

"Keep thrashing Kashmiris like this on the streets at the hands of RSS/Bajrang Dal goons and then try to sell the idea of 'atoot ang' (unbreakable part), it simply won't fly."

He also called upon Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to punish "those guilty of this assault". Singh represents the Lucknow parliamentary constituency.

Videos of the attack that took place on Wednesday have gone viral on social media.

--IANS

sq/ksk/in/bc

