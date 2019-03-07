Omar condemns thrashing of Kashmiri vendors in Lucknow

Former Chief Minister on Thursday condemned the thrashing of Kashmiri vendors in

"Nothing will do more damage to the idea of in than videos like these," he said in a series of tweets along with the video post.

"Keep thrashing Kashmiris like this on the streets at the hands of RSS/Bajrang Dal goons and then try to sell the idea of 'atoot ang' (unbreakable part), it simply won't fly."

He also called upon to punish "those guilty of this assault". Singh represents the parliamentary constituency.

Videos of the attack that took place on Wednesday have gone viral on

--IANS

sq/ksk/in/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)