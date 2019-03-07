2 Nepali citizens found dead on Indian soil

Two citizens have been found dead within Indian territory, police here said, adding that one body was handed over on Thursday.

Both incidents took place in district in Bihar, bordering the district in Police suspect both victims might have been murdered, reported.

Subhas Yadav, 17, was found with bullet injuries in Khutauna on February 27 -- a day after he went missing. While the Indian authorities took him to for treatment, he however, died on Thursday. The body was handed over to the authorities on Thursday.

Another man, Gajendra Yadav, 35, was found dead in Piprahi Charkhahi with bruise and injury marks on his body. He had gone to drop his sister in an Indian town but never returned.

Both cases were being probed in coordination with the Indian police, the report said.

--IANS

in/bc

