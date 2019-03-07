2 Nepali citizens found dead on Indian soil

-
ALSO READ
Nepal's Opposition warns govt against curbing press freedom through new criminal code
Nepali PM says cross-border railways to be developed with help from China, India
Nepal, China to discuss hydro projects
Nepal PM claims of successfully managing decade-long Maoist conflict
Nepal puts royal crown on display
-
Two Nepali citizens have been found dead within Indian territory, police here said, adding that one body was handed over on Thursday.
Both incidents took place in Madhubani district in Bihar, bordering the Siraha district in Nepal. Police suspect both victims might have been murdered, the Kathmandu Post reported.
Subhas Yadav, 17, was found with bullet injuries in Khutauna on February 27 -- a day after he went missing. While the Indian authorities took him to Patna for treatment, he however, died on Thursday. The body was handed over to the Nepali authorities on Thursday.
Another man, Gajendra Yadav, 35, was found dead in Piprahi Charkhahi with bruise and injury marks on his body. He had gone to drop his sister in an Indian town but never returned.
Both cases were being probed in coordination with the Indian police, the report said.
--IANS
in/bc
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU