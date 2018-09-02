5 dead due to asphyxiation in Odisha

Five people died of asphyxiation inside a tank in Odisha's district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred at Paika Sahi of Durgi village, said police.

The victims got into the tank to rescue a who had fallen inside it. However, they fell unconscious inside the tank during the rescue attempt.

The villagers dragged them out of the tank and rushed them to the hospital. While five of them including the were declared dead, another labourer is in a critical condition.

--IANS

cd/ksk/sed

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)