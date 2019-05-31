5 killed in Kabul suicide bombing

At least five people were killed and seven injured on Friday when a car bomb targeting a convoy of foreign troops exploded in Kabul, Afghan officials said.

Police said a suicide bomber detonated his explosives-laden vehicle at 8.40 a.m. when the convoy was passing through the city's Yakatoot area, reports news.

The victims comprised four civilians and the bomber, while the injured included four service members.

The has claimed responsibility for the bombing, the second attack in the city in two days.

Its in a statement claimed that the attack was against the invading forces.

On Thursday, six people were killed and six injured in a suicide attack on the in

