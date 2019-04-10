533 Bengal booths to get special measures for fair polling

The on Wednesday said 533 out of the total 3,844 polling booths in the first phase of Lok Sabha election in will be covered by webcasting, and other measures taken in areas not manned by (CAPF).

"The total number of polling stations for the first phase election is 3,844. All those booths which will not have CAPF, will be monitored by the non-CAPF measures," Additional Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, told reporters here.

He said there are 2,010 polling stations in Cooch Behar (SC) constituency and Alipurduar (ST) haas 1,834 booths.

"In total, webcasting will be done in 533 polling stations, out of which 279 will be in Cooch Behar and 254 in Alipurduar, " he said.

To ensure proper vigilance of polling process, 350 micro observers have been deployed for Cooch Behar and 440 for Alipurduar.

Also, a total of 228 video cameras have been given for Cooch Behar and Alipurduar gets 146. Also, in Alipurduar constituency, 180 offline CCTV cameras have been deployed.

Asked about the total number of sensitive booths or the booths covered by the CAPF, Basu said this information cannot be disclosed for security reasons.

However, another official explained that one micro-observer can cater to more than one booth, but by tallying other non-CAPF measures a rough figure of 'sensitive booths' can be gauged.

The vote for the first phase election on Thursday will start at 7 a.m.and continue till 6 p.m.

