Gargi Kaul appointed Secretary, Defence Finance

In a bureaucratic reshuffle, the Centre has appointed Gargi Kaul, a 1984-batch of the (IA&AS), as Secretary,

Kaul was earlier Financial Advisor, in the

In an order issued on Tuesday, the of the Cabinet appointed Sumeet Jerath, earlier and in the (MEA), as in the

In the MEA, Jerath was replaced by Raj Kumar Goyal, a 1990-batch of cadre, who was appointed as and

The government also appointed as in the Textiles Ministry, as in the and S.K.G. Rahate as Additional Secretary in the

The order said that Rajesh Kumar Chaturvedi, Member (Admin), (NHAI), will be Additional Secretary and in the Culture Ministry; and Amitabh Kumar, (Shipping), has been promoted as (Shipping) in the

The of the Cabinet also approved promotions of various officers working at the level of to Additional Secretary and above.

In a separate order, the government also approved empanelment of several IAS officers of the 1989 batch for holding Additional Secretary and equivalent level posts. These included Atal Dulloo (J&K cadre), V. Srinivas ( cadre), ( cadre) and ( cadre), among others.

Reacting to the appointments, said transfers and postings can take place only in "rarest of rare cases" when the Model Code of Conduct is in place and asked if the government had taken the permission of the

He said if the requisite permission had not been taken, the should take suo moto cognisance of the government's action.

--IANS

vv-ps/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)