7 dead in temple stampede at TN's Tiruchirappali

At least seven persons, including four women, died and 12 others were injured in a stampede in a private temple in district in on Sunday, an official statement said.

According to the statement, the stampede happened when the devotees tried to receive the rupee coins known as 'Padi Kasu' from the

The injured have been admitted to the hospital.

Condoling the deaths, announced a solatium of Rs 100,000 to their family members and Rs.50,000 to those who were injured.

M.K. Stalin, in a tweet, said he was shocked to hear about the death of seven persons.

He said the police has to beef up its security in such temple festivals.

