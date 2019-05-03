7 illegal immigrants dead in Turkish boat tragedy

At least seven illegal immigrants, including five children, died when a boat sank off Turkey's Aegean coast on Friday, the Turkish said.

The inflatable boat carrying a total of 16 refugees and a human trafficker capsized near the district in the northwestern province of Balikesir, the force said in a statement posted on its website, reported

The rescued five refugees and were continuing to search for five others still missing, the statement said.

The was once the main route for migrants fleeing into via A deal signed between and the in March 2016 has helped reduce the flow of illegal immigration.

Since this year, a total of 7,181 migrants have attempted to reach via Turkey, slightly down from 7,607 over the same period in 2018, according to figures released by the Turkish

--IANS

nir/

