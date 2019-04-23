7% voting recorded in Karnataka (2nd Lead)(10 a.m.)

Around 7 per cent of the estimated 2.43 crore electorate cast their votes in Karnataka's 14 constituencies till 10 a.m. on Tuesday, an said.

Voting began at 7 a.m. in 28,022 polling stations across the regions.

Glitches in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and (VVPATs) in many polling stations delayed voting initially.

"There were reports of glitches in EVMs or VVPATs from some booths, but those have been rectified or the machines replaced to begin or resume voting," Electoral Officer told IANS here.

Among the early voters were state unit and his family at Shikaripura in the parliamentary seat, and candidate at Chincholi in the Gulbarga (SC) constituency.

Yeddyurappa's second son is contesting from for the third time against Madhu Bangarappa, son of late Minster

Jadhav is contesting against Mallikarjun Kharge, who is in the fray for a hat trick in the

An estimated 2.43 crore citizens -- 1.23 crore men, 1.20 crore women -- and some 10 lakh first time voters in the 18-19 age group, are on the rolls to exercise their franchise.

"Polling will be held till 6 p.m. in the 14 parliamentary seats across the erstwhile province and the Hyderabad- region," added the

The constituencies include Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur (SC), Gulbarga (SC), Raichur (ST), Bidar, Koppal, (ST), Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and

The state's electoral office has identified 5,605 polling stations as critical with additional police deployment to ensure peaceful polling and avoid any untoward incident.

In all 237 candidates, including 10 women, are in the fray, with 164 Independents.

With the ruling Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) and fielding common candidates as part of their pre-poll alliance, the nominees are locked in a straight contest with them after nearly three decades.

While the Congress is contesting Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Gulbarga (SC), Raichur (ST), Bidar, Koppal, (ST), Haveri, Dharwad and Davanagere seats, the JD-S is fighting in Bijapur (SC), Shimoga and Uttara Kannada.

BJP's is in the fray from Uttar Kannada on the state's against of the Janata Dal-Secular.

In the (ST) seat, BJP's Devandrappa is facing outgoing Congress member V.S. Ugrappa, who won the seat in the November 2018 by-election.

In Dharwad, outgoing is taking on Vinay Kulkarni of the Congress. In Bidar, Congress state working is facing sitting BJP member Bhagawanth Khuba.

BJP's is contesting against JD-S candidate woman

The Congress has also fielded woman candidate in Bagalkot against outgoing BJP

The BJP has not fielded any woman in this phase. Its sitting member re-contested from Udupi-Chikamagalur in the April 18 polling.

