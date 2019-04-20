Campaign peaks in Karnataka for third-phase polls

Campaign has peaked across the remaining 14 seats in Karnataka's western and northern regions where polling is on April 23 in the third phase of 2019 across the country.

"As electioneering for the third phase of polling ends on Sunday for polling on Tuesday, hectic campaign was conducted by national and state leaders in both regions of the southern state," a told IANS here on Saturday.

The 14 parliamentary constituencies are Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur (SC), (SC), Raichur (ST), Bidar, Koppal, (ST), Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and

After held two massive rallies at Bagalkot and Chikkodi on Thursday for the candidates in the fray, addressed public meetings at Raichur and Chikkodi on Friday, along with Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S), in support of their joint candidates.

"Our national held a massive road show at Bhadravati, while state unit and senior state campaigned at Theerthahalli in district," said.

In the May 2018 Assembly polls, the BJP won in 7 of the 8 Assembly segments in parliamentary constituency, except in Bhadravati.

BJP's and its state unit in-charge Muralidhar Rao campaigned in Bidar.

For the ruling Congress, its former Chief campaigned at Belgaum and Dharwad and its Water Resources at Shimoga.

For the JD-S, its campaigned in Uttara Kannada where party candidate is taking on BJP nominee and

The BJP is contesting in all the 14 seats, while the in 11 and JD-S in 3.

In the 2014 general elections, the BJP had won 11 seats and the the remaining 3, with none going to the JD-S.

The Congress is contesting in Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, (SC), Raichur (ST), Bidar, Koppal, (ST), Haveri, Dharwad and Davanagere.

The JD-S from Bijapur (SC), Shimoga and Uttara Kannada.

The key constituencies are Gulbarga, Shimoga, Ballary, Dharwad, Bidar and Uttar Kannada.

Congress in the outgoing is contesting from for a hat-trick and party's state unit working President from Bidar.

In the high-profile Shimoga, sons of two former Chief Ministers are locked in straight contest.

The Congress has fielded woman candidate in Bagalkot and JD-S in Bijapur (SC), while BJP has none.

In the second phase of polling on April 18 in the central and southern regions of the state, the BJP contested in 13, Congress in 10 and JD-S in 4.

Vote count for all 28 seats will take place on May 23.

