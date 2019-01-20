'72 Hours...', 'Rifleman' makers in legal battle (Lead, Correcting intro)

The makers of Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer "Rifleman" have sent a legal notice to the team of the latest release "72 Hours: Martyr Who Never Died", claiming that they have the original rights to make a movie based on rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat's life.

Avinash Dhyani, the director of "72 Hours: Martyr Who Never Died", revealed this to the media here on Saturday in the presence of the film's producer and

"72 Hours: Martyr Who Never Died" also features Avinash as Rawat. The film released on January 18.

On January 15, Sushant announced that he was going to be a part of "Rifleman".

Abundantia Entertainment, producer of "Rifleman", sent a legal notice to the team of "72 Hours: Martyr Who Never Died", stating that the latter cannot release their film because they (Abundantia) have the original rights to make the film on Rawat's life.

However, Avinash said: "We are not going to step back from this issue. I have been working in this industry for 15 years. If they (Abundantia) think that we are going to succumb under their pressure, then it's their biggest misunderstanding."

He slammed Sushant for not verifying the legal aspect before coming on board the film.

"It's nice that they want to make a film on a martyr but their tactics are not right. I respect Sushant as an I feel he is sensible man. But if a certain decides to be a part of a film, then it is his responsibility to see whether the film in which he is going to work is clear or not in terms of legal matters before announcing it on "

Explaining the legal aspect, Mishra said: "We agree that anyone can make film on a popular personality but he should have proper rights. We acquired the right to make film on the life of from his brother and his mother in 2015. When makers of '72 Hours: Martyr Who Never Died' were ready with the release of their film, then suddenly, are saying that they have the original rights of the film."

Mishra added that the makers of "72 Hours: Martyr Who Never Died" are going to take legal action against "if they don't withdraw their film".

