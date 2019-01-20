People should be responsible while working in showbiz: Tigmanshu Dhulia

Filmmaker-actor says people should act responsibly and sensibly while working in the industry.

There have been sexual misconduct allegations against big names like Anu Malik, Kailash Kher, and

has also been accused of sexual assault by a woman who worked with him in his 2018 "Sanju". According to a HuffPost India article on Sunday, the woman claimed that Hirani sexually abused her on more than one occasion over a six-month period between March and September 2018.

Asked about the allegations, Dhulia said: "I don't know why people commit such kind of mistakes. It is not necessary. They are such big directors and lots of names have cropped up. I feel people should be responsible and sensible enough while working in the industry."

"There are other ways to fulfil your needs but they shouldn't involve themselves in such kind of acts. It's cheap behaviour and I am totally against it," he added.

Dhulia opened up about the allegations while talking to the media at the success party of "Badhaai Ho" on Saturday here. He also stressed the importance of making films on out of the box subjects.

"It has become really important because our audience has become more intelligent. In 2013, content driven films worked at the box office so we shouldn't feel that now it has become a trend," he said.

The filmmaker added that he is happy that content driven films are being made.

"In 2013, there were small films like 'Kahaani', 'English Vinglish', 'Paan Singh Tomar' and 'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster' which worked at the box office. But then in 2014, 2015 and 2016, we saw some pathetic films.

"Since 2017, we are making some good films so this kind of ups and downs keep happening in film industry. I am really happy that content driven films are being made."

Dhulia's directorial career includes National Award winning films "Paan Singh Tomar" and "Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster" and his acting prowess was captured brilliantly in projects like "Manjhi - The Mountain Man", "Gangs of Wasseypur" and "Zero".

He says "filmmaking is my hobby".

"I am here to pursue my hobby and if anyone appreciates my effort then that is my success," he added.

--IANS

iv/sug/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)