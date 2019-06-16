7th round of US-Taliban peace talks next week in Doha

The seventh round of peace talks between US negotiators and members will take place next week in Doha, sources said, adding that this time, the two sides are likely to agree on one or two of the four key issues under debate, the media reported.

The US forces withdrawal from Afghanistan, counter-terrorism assurances, a ceasefire and direct talks between the and the are the four key issues which have been under debate in the six rounds between US and members, TOLO News reported on saturday.

The informed sources said on Saturday that the Taliban will be given "a number of privileges" in this round of the talks.

The peace talks have been faced with many deadlocks over the past seven months since Khalilzad started his efforts on behalf of the However, the last talks in May, Khalilzad said the talks are making "slow" but "steady" progress.

Khalilzad arrived in last week and since then he has held consultations with leaders and members of the

The sources said that another meeting on Afghan peace will be held in after the US-Taliban talks in

Khalilzad said in a tweet on Friday that has a long-standing history in helping and great expertise in facilitating negotiations.

The said that intra-Afghan peace negotiations could benefit from Norway's support.

The Taliban's willingness and refusals on attending meetings on peace has created doubts among critics and some lawmakers, who say the group does not seem "interested in peace".

This comes as said at the summit in last week that breakthroughs in the peace process will take time.

--IANS

ksk

