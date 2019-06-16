China claims broad consensus after UN envoy's Xinjiang visit

The on Sunday said that it has reached a broad consensus on counter-terrorism with the UN following the controversial visit by a top to where an estimated 1 million ethnic Muslim are living in confinement.

The visit to by the Under of the UN counter-terrorism office, Vladimir Voronkov, has been strongly criticized by the US which, on Friday, called it "highly inappropriate in view of the unprecedented repression campaign underway in against the Uyghurs, ethnic Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and other Muslims", reports news.

The said in a statement on Sunday, that Voronkov visited and Xinjiang from June 13 to 15 and met with senior Chinese diplomats, including

According to the statement, both sides reached a broad consensus after exchanging views on the fight against terrorism as well as counter-terrorism cooperation between and the UN.

It added that and the world must take a united stand against terrorism and that supported the efforts of the UN's counter-terrorism office.

Prior to the visit, of State spoke with UN to express deep concern over Voronkov's visit given that "continues to paint its repressive campaign against and other Muslims as legitimate counterterrorism efforts when it is not," a State Department said Friday.

"The UN's is putting at risk the U.N.'s reputation and credibility on counterterrorism and human rights by lending credence to these false claims," added the

Sullivan also stressed that it was necessary to ensure UN human rights officers to have unsupervised and free access to all camps and detainees in Xinjiang.

According to experts, exiles and organisations, in Xinjiang there are more than 1 million Uyghur-ethnic Muslims confined in indoctrination camps which Beijing defines as "re-education centres".

In these camps, authorities use not only the most advanced facial recognition technology, but also personal data analysis to monitor and follow up, according to

Media have restricted access to the north-western region of China, and the US urged Beijing in March to allow UN officials such as for human rights, Michelle Bachelet, or the rapporteur on religious freedom, Ahmed Shaheed, to visit.

has expressed concern over the fact that it was the UN who visited this closed-off region.

