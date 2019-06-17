3 cops suspended for attacking driver, protests rage

Demonstrations continued on Monday outside a station where the of a taxi and his son were assaulted a day earlier, leading to a political storm and the suspension of three policemen.

Scores of slogan-shouting protesters massed outside the station near and tried to break into the complex, only to be pushed back by a strong contingent of security personnel.

Two Sub-Inspectors and a have been suspended for unprofessional conduct over the way they handled the situation on Sunday after a 'Gramin Seva' taxi brushed a police vehicle, triggering a chain of unpleasant events.

of said an enquiry had been initiated into the incident.

On Monday, the driver, Sarabjit Singh, 45, became emotional while his 16-year-old son broke down while telling IANS how they were thrashed at the police station.

"They took us inside the police station. One of them instructed the others to switch off the CCTV and then they started beating us badly," said Balwant Singh, who was with his father when the incident took place.

said a hit him on the head with a pistol.

"First they punched my face multiple times and later one of them started to hit me with his pistol's butt on the head. I felt like I was a terrorist who was being interrogated," said as neighbours in Gandhi Vihar stood by in grim silence.

The enquiry will be conducted by an Additional of Police along with an Commissioner of Police to ascertain the role of the policemen in the incident which was caught on camera.

The police say it were the and his son who first attacked the policemen with a sword. The father was swinging a sword while chasing the police.

The driver's friends alleged that the father and son were dragged out of the vehicle by police personnel and assaulted and again beaten up at the police station.

Further action will be taken following the outcome of the police investigation, said.

A passer-by recorded the violent scenes on the streets on his and posted them on

The video shows the and his son having an argument with a outside the station. As more policemen came to the scene, the man takes out a sword from his vehicle and charges at the policemen, scattering them.

Eventually he is overpowered. And then the police personnel began to rain lathi blows on the man.

They were then taken to the police station and, according to the father and son, thrashed again, prompting protests by BJP and MLAs as well as demonstrations by residents, including members of the Sikh community.

