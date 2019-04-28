Opposition slams Modi for raking up his caste

The Opposition leaders on Sunday hit back at for raking up his caste during an election rally in

Addressing a public meeting in Kannauj on Saturday, the had drawn focus on his backward caste identity. "Behenji (Mayawati) is distributing my caste certificate. And now that she has started it, I must tell you that I come from the most backward caste in

"I was not aware of my caste till Behenji, Akhilesh Yadav and the began mentioning it. I am grateful to them, though I am not into caste I ask them not to drag me into caste politics," had said.

At a press conference in on Saturday, (BSP) had said: "He (Modi) was an upper caste when he was Minister. Later he got his caste included in the OBC (other backward class) category."

on Sunday said that she did not have any knowledge about the Prime Minister's caste, and that the opposition never focused on it as an issue.

"I am still not aware of the caste that belongs to. And the opposition and the have never raised the issue of his caste," she told the media in Busiyave village in Amethi.

Gandhi also emphasised that the Congress was focusing only on development challenges and raising issues such as health services, employment, education, women's safety and farm distress.

Meanwhile, senior Congress tweeted: "Mr is the first person who became PM later who campaigned wearing his caste on his sleeve (2014): 'I am an OBC.' Now, he says he has no caste!"

Chidambaram further said: "In 2014 and thereafter, he said repeatedly that he is proud that the people elected a 'chaiwala' as PM. Now he says, he never mentioned his origins as a chaiwala! What does the PM take us for? A bunch of idiots who have large memory losses?"

The of Opposition in and also jumped on the bandwagon.

"I had on April 20 (2019) said that PM, after portraying himself as fake OBC, will call himself a person belonging to an extremely backward caste. He did so yesterday (in a rally in Kannauj)," he tweeted.

--IANS

ss/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)