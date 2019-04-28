Special focus on security in Bengal's fourth phase

After reports of violence and death of a voter in the previous phases of polls, the office of on Sunday said that and order has been given special attention in the fourth phase on Monday.

Eight parliamentary constituencies, namely Baharampur, Ranaghat, Krishnanagar, Burdwan East, Burdwan-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur and Birbhum, will vote in this phase from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Asked about special measures taken to ensure voters' security, Additional Sanjay Basu said: " and order, be it inside or outside the booth, is being given attention. All sorts of measure to ensure a fair and peaceful poll have been taken."

Earlier, Bengal CEO Aariz Aftab had told reporters that the fourth phase will have around 98 per cent Central force coverage.

According to sources, around 561 companies of central paramilitary forces have been deployed for the eight constituencies.

An electorate of around 13,456,491 will decide the fate of 68 candidates in the eight seats. There are 59 male candidates and 9 females.

To address health issues related to rising temperatures, the Commission has arranged for shade and done a mapping of hospitals for quick response in case anyone falls ill.

