AAP's Punjab MLAs offered crores to defect: Bhagwant Mann

Alleging that legislators were being offered crores of rupees and plum posts by Punjab's ruling to make them defect, state Mann on Saturday evening said that the matter would be brought to the notice of the

Mann, who is also the from Sangrur, alleged that leaders were offering up to Rs 10 crore and a posts to the (AAP) legislators in to make them switch over to the before the Lok Sabha elections.

He, however, did not disclose the name of the legislators who were offered the money.

AAP's Mansa MLA, Nazar Singh Manshahia, had on Friday joined the Congress in Chandigarh.

"Some Congress leaders met our MLA and offered him Rs 10 crore under the garb of development fund," Mann alleged.

Mann is re-contesting from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat. He faces competition from and former and Congress candidate and millionaire industrialist Kewal Singh Dhillon.

--IANS

js/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)