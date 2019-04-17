HC order on martyr a slap for Congress, SAD: Mann

(AAP) on Wednesday said the and Haryana High Court's decision redeeming the honour of martyr was a "tight slap on the faces of the and the (SAD)" and asked all the past governments in and the Centre to apologise to his aggrieved family.

Bakshish Singh, Kartar Singh Sarabha and five others were hanged by the British for waging war against the in the Lahore Conspiracy Case in November 1915. was only 26 years old at that time. The also confiscated 33 acres of his land in 1916.

After Independence, the martyr's family fought 71 years for restoration of the confiscated property. In 1988, the government put the value of the 33 acres at Rs 13,000.

The high court, in its order on Tuesday, awarded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh per acre to the family.

The high court put successive governments in and at the Centre in the dock, saying they did not do enough for the revolutionaries who fought selflessly for achieving freedom for the country.

Maan called the government response to the martyr and his family a disgrace. "The subsequent governments could have shown the gesture of visiting the martyrs' families after Independence and allotted them land in lieu of the one confiscated by the British," he said in a statement.

The and the governments have ruled Punjab since 1947.

