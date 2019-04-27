Congress complains EC over 'wrong' BJP symbol in Bengal

-
ALSO READ
Oppn parties complain to EC against BJP's name under its symbol on EVMs; EC says in use since 2013
Oppn parties complain to EC against BJP's name under its symbol in EVMs
VVPAT: Oppn to file review petition on SC verdict, says Congress
Trinamool approaches CEO over 'BJP' initial on EVM
Questions over EVMs after 10K glitches, EC swears by machines
-
The Congress on Saturday complained to the Election Commission that during commissioning of EVMs at West Bengal's Barrackpore parliamentary constituency on Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party's symbol was different from the one notified with the poll panel.
"It was found that the initials 'BJP' were written under the symbol of the Bhartiya Janta Party, i.e. lotus. The same is highly objectionable and in blatant violation of the Election Conduct Rules, 1961 and Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968," said the its memorandum.
The Congress also said the ballot papers issued for other constituencies in West Bengal including Raiganj do not contain the initials of the BJP. It is clear that the symbol approved for the BJP is "Lotus" and does not contain its name in any iteration, it said.
Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the handbook for Returning Officers mandates that the impressions of symbols in the ballot paper should exactly confirm to as approved by the EC.
--IANS
amit/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU